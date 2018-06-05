Pre-capitalization of Azerbaijani banking sector exceeds 300M manats

5 June 2018 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

The continued economic development in Azerbaijan has led to a revival in the financial and banking system, Executive Director of Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Vusal Gasimli said at the 4th EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku on June 5.

"As of the end of April 2018, the volume of assets of Azerbaijan's banking sector remained stable. The trend of falling loan portfolio of the banks stopped, and the loan portfolios even increased, albeit insignificantly by 0.8 percent or 85 million manats. The dollarization of the loan portfolio decreased from 41.3 percent to 39.6 percent, the share of liquid assets made up 22 percent of the total volume, and the external debt of the sector decreased by 40 percent. During the first four months of 2018, the capital injection into banks amounted to 313 million manats," Gasimli said.

Story still developing

