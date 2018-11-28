Experts forecast oil price in Iran for next year

28 November 2018 09:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

About 10 days later, next Iranian year (to be started on March 21, 2019), the draft budget will be submitted to the Iranian parliament, ISNA reported.

The oil price is of special importance amid certain processes in the world market and as a result of the US sanctions against Iran.

Many experts predict the minimum oil price at $55, maximum oil price - $70 next Iranian year.

The draft budget for the next Iranian year will be submitted to the parliament by the president on December 5.

Expert in the energy sector Mehdi Hosseini said that the stagnation in the oil market has made it difficult to predict oil prices.

The oil price at $60 in draft budget for the next Iranian year is reasonable, he said.

Of course, the oil price is now below $60, he said.

A number of experts predicted that it would be less than $40.

But Hosseini does not think so.

Another expert in the energy sector Gulamhuseyn Hassantash said that the oil price will vary from $70 to $75 next Iranian year.

The oil price at around $70 for Iranian budget is reasonable, he said.

Another expert Murtaza Behrouzifer does not think that the oil price will be around $80.

The oil price will vary between $55-60, he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's tin sheet output doesn't meet domestic demand
Economic News 09:11
Oil prices to rally, but finally come to current low levels in 2019
Oil&Gas 09:05
Experts forecast oil price in Iran for next year
Oil&Gas 27 November 20:52
NIGC says 55 bln cubic meters of gas sent to power plants
Oil&Gas 27 November 20:37
Iran reveals oil & gas well drilling data
Oil&Gas 27 November 20:31
$1B allocated for oil reservoirs in Iran’s Gachsaran
Oil&Gas 27 November 19:34
Latest
Azerbaijani developer’s app to protect consumers from fake alcohol
ICT 09:18
Planned freight traffic volume along Lapis Lazuli Corridor announced
Economic News 09:17
Ansar Leasing: Situation intensifies in Azerbaijan's leasing market but problems remain
Finance 09:16
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 27 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:11
Iran's tin sheet output doesn't meet domestic demand
Economic News 09:11
KazakhExport, EXIAR to support Kazakh-Russian JVs
Economic News 09:10
Singapore's Universal Success Enterprises may build multibillion smart city in Uzbekistan
Economic News 09:08
Turkmenistan invites foreign companies to develop country's oil sector in Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 09:07
Oil prices to rally, but finally come to current low levels in 2019
Oil&Gas 09:05