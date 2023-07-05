SOCAR, Russia's Tatneft review co-op prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Russia's Tatneft PJSC reviewed the prospects for cooperation, ongoing energy projects, and opportunities for knowledge exchange, Trend reports.

During the meeting between Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, and Tatneft CEO Nail Maganov, the prospects of cooperation between SOCAR and Tatneft were discussed.

Both sides emphasized the strong ties in the energy sector and the potential for further partnership development.

The trade turnover between Tatarstan and Azerbaijan exceeded $125 million in 2022, which is an increase of 80 percent year-on-year.