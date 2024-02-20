Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 19 increased by 29 cents and amounted to $88.31 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by 30 cents (to $86.55 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $67.28 per barrel, which is 13 cents more than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea also increased by 39 cents on February 19 compared to the previous indication, to $86.51.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 20.

