Azerbaijan clarifies meeting time of working group on energy co-op with Algeria (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The first meeting of the Joint Working Group on Energy Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria will take place in early June as part of the Baku Energy Week (the first week of June), Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

The issue was discussed on April 24 during a meeting between Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and a delegation led by the Chairman of the National Defense Committee of the National People's Assembly of Algeria Gharbi Abdelbasset.

"The meeting discussed the role of energy cooperation for a new stage of development in Azerbaijani-Algerian relations. Satisfaction was expressed with cooperation within such organizations and international formats as OPEC+ and GECF," the ministry noted.

The meeting also highlighted promising cooperation between the relevant ministries of the two countries, as well as between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Sonatrach company.

"The establishment and launch of the Joint Working Group between Azerbaijan and Algeria are important for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Algeria on cooperation in the field of oil and gas. The assessment of mutual investment opportunities in the energy sector is also important, particularly in alternative energy," emphasized the ministry.

To note, the visit of delegation led by Abdelbasset to Azerbaijan began on April 22.

