Georgian banks to postpone payment on loans due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian commercial banks will postpone payment of loans without capitalization of interest for another three months for all citizens who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus crisis in Georgia, said the Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"We had a meeting with the banking sector, where we made a joint decision that all citizens who have lost their jobs and are assisted by the state according to social anti-crisis plan will automatically have their loans postponed for the next three months", said Gakharia at government meeting.

He said that individuals whose income has reduced recently will also benefit from this offer.

Earlier in March, Georgian commercial banks announced they would allow loan servicing to be postponed for three months for both individuals and micro, small and middle-sized businesses.

Now, the banks are postponing payment of loans for another three months.

