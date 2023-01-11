Iranian currency rates for January 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 25 have decreased in price, compared to January 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,085 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 11 Iranian rial on January 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,028 51,252 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,525 45,755 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,025 4,055 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,203 4,258 1 Danish krone DKK 6,062 6,075 1 Indian rupee INR 515 512 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,283 137,284 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,390 18,412 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,759 31,921 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,379 5,382 1 Omani rial OMR 109,147 109,141 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,264 31,408 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,715 26,877 1 South African rand ZAR 2,466 2,486 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,237 2,238 1 Russian ruble RUB 603 602 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,906 29,180 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,522 31,629 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,429 40,322 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,143 1,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,138 31,956 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,760 8,738 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,196 6,202 100 Thai baths THB 125,455 125,778 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,605 9,562 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,709 33,997 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,085 45,180 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,078 9,083 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,671 15,644 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,702 2,700 1 Afghan afghani AFN 472 471 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,723 16,783 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,672 24,718 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,185 76,427 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,124 4,121 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 330,168 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 306,578 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 405,000-408,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 435,000-438,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur