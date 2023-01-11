Iranian currency rates for January 11

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 11 January 2023 10:32 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 25 have decreased in price, compared to January 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,085 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 11

Iranian rial on January 10

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,028

51,252

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,525

45,755

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,025

4,055

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,203

4,258

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,062

6,075

1 Indian rupee

INR

515

512

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,283

137,284

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,390

18,412

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,759

31,921

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,379

5,382

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,147

109,141

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,264

31,408

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,715

26,877

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,466

2,486

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,237

2,238

1 Russian ruble

RUB

603

602

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,906

29,180

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,522

31,629

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,429

40,322

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,143

1,143

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,138

31,956

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,760

8,738

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,196

6,202

100 Thai baths

THB

125,455

125,778

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,605

9,562

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,709

33,997

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,085

45,180

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,078

9,083

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,671

15,644

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,702

2,700

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

472

471

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,723

16,783

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,672

24,718

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,185

76,427

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,124

4,121

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 330,168 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 306,578 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 405,000-408,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 435,000-438,000 rials.

