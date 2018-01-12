Ilham Aliyev approves structure of Transportation, High Technologies & Communication Ministry

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in a decree Jan. 12 approved the structure of the Transport, High Technologies and Communication Ministry.

According to the decree, the structure of the ministry includes:

1. Office (departments and sectors);

2. State Service of Motor Transport;

3. State Maritime Agency;

4. State Civil Aviation Agency;

5. Electronic Security Service;

6. The State Fund for Development of Information Technologies.

