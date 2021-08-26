Work to assess quality of internet services underway in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Work to assess the quality of Internet services is underway in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports citing Nakhchivan’s Ministry of Communications and High Technologies.
According to the ministry, work with the participation of authorized experts is being carried out in the Sharur and Kangarli districts.
“All communication lines and subscriber devices in the autonomous republic are planned to be inspected. The detected faults will be eliminated in the shortest possible time. During the work, measuring devices that meet modern standards are used,” the ministry stated.
---
