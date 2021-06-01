Turkish Embassy publishes information on border crossing rules from Georgia to Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Turkish Embassy in Georgia has released information on the rules for crossing the border through the Turkish checkpoint, Trend reports.

According to the embassy, ​​when crossing the border from Georgia to Turkey, quarantine measures will not be applied to people who have been vaccinated at least 14 days before crossing the border and/or have submitted an official document that they have suffered COVID within the last 6 months.

In addition, according to the embassy, ​​the following rules will apply to persons who have not submitted a vaccination certificate or an official document on the transmission of COVID-19 when crossing the border with Turkey: these persons must submit a negative response to a PCR test carried out 72 hours before the border crossing, or a rapid antigen test response taken 48 hours before the border crossing.

Visitors entering Turkey, depending on their destination, may undergo random PCR testing by the Ministry of Health.

In this case, visitors turn in test materials, after which they are allowed to travel to their destination. If the test is positive, the Ministry of Health will treat them in accordance with COVID-19 regulations. Those who have been in close contact with people with positive test results will be placed in a 14-day quarantine at their specified addresses. The quarantine will end if the response to the PCR test is negative at the end of the tenth day. The quarantine period for individuals who are confirmed carriers of the B.1.617 mutations will end on the basis of a negative PCR test at the end of the 14th day.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356