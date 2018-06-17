One killed, 14 injured as train goes off tracks in Kazakhstan

17 June 2018 23:17 (UTC+04:00)

A teenager was killed and fourteen more people were injured when an Astana-Almaty train went off the tracks in Kazakhstan’s southern Jambyl Region, a spokesman for the Kazakh Railways said on Sunday, TASS reported.

"According to the latest update from the Kazakh Railways’ crisis management headquarters, fourteen people were hurt in the accident. They were taken to hospitals," the spokesman said.

The accident killed a thirteen-year-old teenager.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry said eight carriages of the passenger train had derailed. Three of them toppled onto their side.

