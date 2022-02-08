Kazakhstan to demonopolize construction sector market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed to develop a package of measures to demonopolize the construction sector market, Trend reports citing the government.

Tokayev made the instruction during the expanded meeting of the government on February 8.

“I ask the Government, together with the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition, to develop a package of measures to demonopolize the construction market and provide for its competitive development. The names of construction companies that constantly win tenders and then transfer construction projects to subcontracting companies, subcontracting companies are well known,” Tokayev said.