Kazakhstan to demonopolize construction sector market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed to develop a package of measures to demonopolize the construction sector market, Trend reports citing the government.
Tokayev made the instruction during the expanded meeting of the government on February 8.
“I ask the Government, together with the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition, to develop a package of measures to demonopolize the construction market and provide for its competitive development. The names of construction companies that constantly win tenders and then transfer construction projects to subcontracting companies, subcontracting companies are well known,” Tokayev said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly renovated 330 kV “Yashma” junction substation (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Efforts to fully account for missing persons during first Karabakh war critical to lasting peace - US Department of State
Today's Azerbaijan is strong as result of President Ilham Aliyev's successful policy, Armenia must accept reality - head of Trend News Agency's Foreign Projects Directorate (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Macron informs Putin about video conference with President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia
Even France came to terms with new realities in region created by President Ilham Aliyev - Trend news agency's editor-in-chief on air of CBC (VIDEO)