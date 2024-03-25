Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan significantly boosts trade turnover with Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan Materials 25 March 2024 09:15 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan significantly boosts trade turnover with Uzbekistan

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 25. According to the results of the first two months of this year, Kazakhstan is among the three main trade partners of Uzbekistan, whose mutual trade turnover exceeded $500 million, the statement of Uzbekistan's State Statistics said, Trend reports,

The Agency reports that from January through February 2024, the country's foreign trade turnover amounted to $9.9 billion and increased by $940.3 million, or 10.5 percent, compared to 2023.

Nowadays, Uzbekistan maintains trade ties with 151 countries in the world. The country's main trade partner remains China, whose turnover with Uzbekistan amounted to $2.1 billion (21.5 percent of the total volume). In second place by this indicator is Russia, with a volume of $1.76 billion (17.8 percent). Kazakhstan covers the top three with a trade turnover of $581 million (5.9 percent).

As a part of the total trade turnover, Uzbekistan exported goods to Kazakhstan for $166.2 million and imported goods for $415.3 million.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more