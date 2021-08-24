Kyrgyzstan administers 18,459 vaccines over past day

18,459 people received the COVID-19 vaccine in Kyrgyzstan over the past day, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

5,103 people received the first dose and 13,356 people were vaccinated with the second.

In total 641,102 people were vaccinated with the first dose, and 369,215 people with the second dose.

Kyrgyzstan started nationwide vaccination campaign on March 29 with China donated Sinopharm vaccine, later the country started vaccination with the Russian Sputnik-V and Astra Zeneca vaccines, which were delivered as humanitarian aid.