Average monthly salary in Kyrgyzstan makes USD 229.5
The average monthly nominal wage per employee in January-June 2021 (excluding small businesses) amounted to KGS 19,395 (USD 229.5), Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
According to data of the National Statistics Committee, this indicator increased by 7.9 percent compared to January-June 2020, and its real size, calculated taking into account the consumer price index, decreased by 2.6 percent.
In June this year in relation to June last year, there was a decrease in the growth rates of both real and nominal wages.
In January-June of this year the wages of workers in the non-budgetary sphere exceeded the wages of workers in the budgetary sphere by 1.6 times.
