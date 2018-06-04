China to host next meeting of Tajik, Uzbek presidents

4 June 2018 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will visit China’s Qingdao city June 9-10, where a summit of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will take place, Asia-Plus news agency reported.

A number of bilateral meetings of the Tajik president with the heads of delegations of the participating countries are planned as part of the summit.

In particular, the Tajik president is expected to meet with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of China Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Emomali Rahmon is also scheduled to meet with the presidents of Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, prime ministers of Pakistan and India.

In Qingdao, the SCO member states will sign an agreement on good-neighborliness and a five-year cooperation program in the spheres of economy, security and humanitarian interaction.

The SCO was founded at a Summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The SCO has eight full members -- China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, India, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are four observer states, and SCO’s dialogue partners include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

Azernews Newspaper
