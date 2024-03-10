Uzbekistan shares data on state budget deficit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 10. Uzbekistan's state budget deficit amounted to 5.7 trillion soums ($454.8 million) in January this year and 7.2 trillion soums ($574.5 million) in February, Trend reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, the state budget for 2024 was approved with a total deficit of 10.3 trillion soums ($821.8 million).

The state budget revenues amounted to 16.1 trillion soums ($1.2 billion) in January this year, while expenditures amounted to 21.9 trillion soums ($1.7 billion).

Revenues from the state budget amounted to 16.9 trillion soums ($1.3 billion) in February, and expenditures were 24.1 trillion soums ($1.9 billion).

Overall, the state budget deficit amounted to 12.9 trillion soums ($1 billion) over the past two months.

According to the law "On State Budget of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2024," the budget revenues are projected to reach 270.4 trillion soums ($21.5 billion) and expenditures are 280.7 trillion soums ($22.3 billion). That is, the state budget for the current year was approved with a deficit of 10.3 trillion soums ($821.8 million). The consolidated budget deficit, on the contrary, is limited to 52.6 trillion soums ($4.1 billion), or 4 percent of GDP.

Meanwhile, the level of the main rate in Uzbekistan remained unchanged (14 percent per annum), taking into account the expectations formed under the influence of high demand dynamics in the economy.

According to the Uzbek Central Bank's forecasts, inflation is expected to amount to 8–9 percent by the end of the year.