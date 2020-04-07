Army Day parade canceled in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

No parade will be held in Iran on April 17 on the occasion of Iranian Army Day, said deputy chief coordinator for the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army, rear admiral Habibollah Sayyari said, Trend reports citing Fars news agency.

According to Sayyari, at the same time, the event with the participation of the military and the president will not be held at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The official said that the parade has been held annually since 1979. This year, Iran will host a "Service Parade" under the motto "Defenders of the Fatherland and Health Assistants" instead of the Army Day parade.

Sayyari added that the army has not held any sports training in the mornings since the spread of the coronavirus in Iran.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 60,500 people have been infected, 3,739 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 24,200 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.