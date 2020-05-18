Supreme leader: Us to be expelled from İraq, Syria

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that the US government’s long-term performance has led to its being abhorred by a major part of the world and the Americans won’t stay in Iraq and Syria; they’ll be expelled, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the representatives of political, scientific, cultural and student groups on Sunday.

"The US govt’s long-term performance has led to its being abhorred by a major part of the world, its warmongering, helping notorious governments, training terrorists, unconditional support for oppression and the like," the Supreme Leader said.

"The Americans won’t stay in Iraq and Syria; they’ll be expelled."

This meeting, which is held every year during the month of Ramadan with the presence of thousands of students, was held via video conference this year due to the health guidelines issued by the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus that has banned gatherings of large crowds.