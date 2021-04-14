France to allow Georgian citizens find legal employment in country by end of 2021

France will allow Georgian citizens to find legal employment in the country by the end of 2021, Head of the Department of Migration, Repatriation and Refugee Issues of the Ministry of Internally Displaced Persons, Giorgi Bunturi told the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Bunturi said it is upon the French side how quickly they will fulfill their obligations in order for the legal employment program to be launched in the country.

"Georgia and France have already signed an agreement, which has already entered into force. As of now, consultations are underway with France to move to the implementation process. We [Georgia and France] hope that the legal employment program will be launched by the end of 2021”, said Bunturi.

Giorgi Bunturi also told the Georgian Public Broadcaster that up to 50 different field professionals, including barmen, representatives of the construction sector, cooks will be able to find legal temporary jobs in France.