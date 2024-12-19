Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank reports November 1, 2024 asset totals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Kapital Bank's assets exceeded 10 billion manat ($5.8 billion) as of November 1 of this year, the member of the board and chief financial administrator of Kapital Bank Emin Mammadov said during a press conference dedicated to the results of the current year and the plans for the next one, Trend reports.

“The bank's assets amounted to 10 billion manat ($5.8 billion) as of November 1 of this year, which is 15 percent more compared to the same period last year. Dividends amounting to 176 million manat ($103.5 million) were paid in 2024 based on last year's results," he said.

According to him, Kapital Bank is working on diversifying its assets.

"In the credit portfolio, more attention is also being paid to loans for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as mortgage loans," he added.

