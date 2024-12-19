Azerbaijani PM congratulates newly elected Kyrgyz counterpart

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, sent a congratulatory letter to Adylbek Kasymaliev on his appointment as the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reporters via the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

"The letter emphasized satisfaction with the current level of traditional friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, built on common historical roots and spiritual values.

It expressed confidence that the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan strategic partnership would continue to develop effectively, enriched with new content and joint projects.

The letter also highlighted the readiness for active cooperation to further develop mutually beneficial relations in all areas for the well-being of the brotherly peoples of both countries," the statement said.

To note, on December 18, Adylbek Kasymaliev was appointed as the new Head of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers and Presidential Administration, succeeding Akylbek Japarov, who was fired two days earlier amid investigations into a State Tax Service corruption scandal.

Sadyr Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, signed a decree appointing Kasymaliev Adylbek Aleshovich Kasymaliev as Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel