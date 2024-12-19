US unjustified claims to Azerbaijan illustrate double standards - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The unjustified claims of the US against Azerbaijan are a clear example of double standards, spokesman of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said in response to the publication of the US embassy in Azerbaijan on X, Trend reports.

“Not least of all, let us not overlook the way the US institutions convey lies as "truth," which they claim to be "known, honest, and impartial," as well as the use of human rights as justification for essentially geopolitical needs.

One obvious example of double standards are unjustified accusations against Azerbaijan by the US, which claims itself as a supporter of human rights internationally while neglecting many human rights. When the critic's intention is pure and his morality is high, criticism can be as successful as pressure. Successful future depends on learning from previous failures,” he noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel