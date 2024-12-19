Yelo Bank supports international conference (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank prioritizes supporting projects that promote the sustainability of the economy and improve the ecological landscape of Azerbaijan as part of its social responsibility strategy. As a step forward in this direction, the Bank supported the 1st International Conference of Researchers in the Field of Economics and Social Sciences on the theme "Trends of the Modern Era: Green Economy and Sustainable Development" held at UNEC.



The event brought together local and international researchers to discuss critical topics such as the green economy, sustainable energy, and environmental responsibility. Participants from Africa, Europe, the USA, and other countries presented insightful articles and shared their knowledge and experience in addressing global challenges.



Through supporting such initiatives, Yelo Bank reaffirms its commitment to contributing to the intellectual and ecological development of Azerbaijan, aiming to foster a greener and more sustainable future for generations to come.



