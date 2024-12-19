Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank spills beans on number of blocked transactions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. A total of 194,347 transactions and 3,753 card accounts of 142,250 unique clients were blocked due to suspected fraudulent activities from January through November of this year, Javid Mirzayev, a member of the board and Chief Risk Officer at Kapital Bank, said at a press conference on the bank's 2024 results and plans for 2025 today, Trend reports.

"This is twice as much as last year. Analysis shows that fraudsters often exploit people's trust by spreading videos and promotional texts on social media, promising easy profits, discounted goods, or other 'attractive offers'. As a result, clients click on fake links, enter their card details, or share them with third parties.

We are actively combating fraudulent websites and social media accounts. In the first 11 months of this year, we filed complaints and successfully had 105 fake websites and nearly 1,000 social media accounts blocked. In comparison, in 2023, we blocked 90 websites and over 800 accounts.

We plan to continue and expand these efforts next year," he emphasized.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel