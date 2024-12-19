Azerbaijan reveals number of public transport users paying via Birbank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The number of public transport users paying for travel through Birbank in Azerbaijan has reached 550,000, Farid Huseynov, a member of the board, CEO at Kapital Bank said during a press conference on the bank's 2024 results and plans for 2025 today, Trend reports.

“This May, BakıKart payments were integrated into the Birbank application. Since then, about 4.5 million tickets have been created by our clients. The numbers show that our clients expect exactly such solutions from us and are quickly adopting innovations,” he emphasized.

