Kazakhstan, Guinea-Bissau eliminate visa requirements for diplomatic and service passport holders

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 19. Kazakhstan and Guinea-Bissau have signed an agreement to exempt holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa requirements, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed during talks in an expanded format, involving official delegations from both countries, led by the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

During the talks, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan highly praised the visit, emphasizing its exceptional importance for the development of bilateral relations.

“You are visiting Kazakhstan for the first time as the President of Guinea-Bissau. This is a historic visit. I am confident that today’s high-level negotiations will open a new stage in the cooperation between our countries,” he highlighted.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that last year marked the 10th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Guinea-Bissau. According to him, this historical milestone lays a solid foundation for further deepening mutually beneficial partnership.

In turn, Umaro Sissoco Embaló expressed his gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan for their warm reception.

“My visit today to your country is a reflection of our mutual desire to strengthen friendly ties and cooperation between Bissau and Astana,” he stated.

The two sides discussed a wide range of cooperation issues in such promising areas as agriculture, transport and logistics, the mining and metallurgy complex, finance, digitalization, and telecommunications.

Members of the official delegations exchanged the following documents:

- An agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau on the exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports;



- A memorandum on political and diplomatic consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Communities of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau;



- A memorandum on cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Transport, Telecommunications, and Digital Economy of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.



To note, The President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló arrived on a working visit to Kazakhstan on December 18. After the official meeting of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Akorda, negotiations were held first in a narrow and then in an extended format.