Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank set to rebrand as Birbank in 1Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Kapital Bank will start the transformation of the Kapital Bank brand into the Birbank brand in the first quarter of 2025, the chairperson of the board and CEO of Kapital Bank Farid Huseynov said during a press conference on the results of the current year and plans for the next year, Trend reports.

“As you know, we made Birbank the country's first digital bank in 2021 by introducing the possibility of fully online ordering of loans and cards. Our customers have welcomed this innovation positively. Today, with over 3 million monthly active users, Birbank has become as strong a brand as Kapital Bank. Our plans for the future are related to further digitalization, the introduction of modern technologies, and artificial intelligence. That is why from the first quarter of 2025 we will start transforming the Kapital Bank brand into the Birbank brand.

This does not mean that Kapital Bank will completely disappear. You will see Kapital Bank as a financial institution and a corporate brand. We will offer all our products and services to our customers under the Birbank brand. We, like our customers, will become part of Birbank. If you ask whether something will change in their attitude toward customers, the answer is yes, customers will feel this change to a greater extent.

Birbank can be characterized as a younger, more dynamic, nimble, digital, and innovative brand. And all of this will be reflected in an improved customer experience. Our customers will be able to access all products and services through the Birbank website and app. In addition, Kapital Bank branches will also be transformed into Birbank branches, and this process will take about two years,” Huseynov said.