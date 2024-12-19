ITOCHU Corporation, Bank of Fukuoka enter green loan agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. ITOCHU Corporation has announced a new green loan agreement with The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd. (headquartered in Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City), Trend reports.

The agreement restricts the use of the loan funds to environmentally sustainable projects, underscoring both companies' commitment to supporting eco-friendly initiatives.

Guided by its corporate philosophy of "Sampo-yoshi," which reflects the founding principles of ITOCHU, the company prioritizes addressing environmental and social challenges as a core aspect of its global operations.

The green loan financing is aimed at raising awareness of ITOCHU’s sustainability policy among various stakeholders while promoting efforts aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To facilitate the financing, ITOCHU has established a Green Loan Framework in compliance with the 2023 Green Loan Principles, set by the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association (APLMA), Loan Market Association (LMA), and Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA), as well as the 2022 Green Loan Guidelines issued by Japan’s Ministry of the Environment. Additionally, the company has secured a second-party opinion from Japan Credit Research Agency, Ltd. (JCR), confirming that the framework adheres to the established green loan principles.

