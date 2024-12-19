Kapital Bank unveils opening date of branch in Azerbaijan's Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Kapital Bank's branch in Shusha is planned to be opened in the first quarter of next year, the chairperson of the board and CEO of Kapital Bank Farid Huseynov said at a press conference on the results of the current year and plans for the next year, Trend reports.

“Kapital Bank has already opened three branches in the territories liberated from occupation. I hope that at the beginning of next year, we will announce the opening of a new branch in Shusha city. The renovation works are almost completed; only final details are left to be finalized,” he noted.

