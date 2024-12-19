Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank names its expected net profit for 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank expects to reach 240-250 million manat ($141-147 million) in net profit as of this year, Emin Mammadov, Chief Financial Officer and board member at the bank, said during a press conference on the bank's 2024 results and plans for 2025 today, Trend reports.

"Assets at the end of the year are projected to be at the level of indicators for 10 months [10.1 billion manat, or $5.9 billion]. The loan portfolio amounted to 5.4 billion manat ($3.18 billion) and is projected to reach 5.5–5.6 billion manat ($3.24-3.29 billion). Net profit for 10 months of this year amounted to 206 million manat ($121 million)," he pointed out.

