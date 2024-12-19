Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan decide to step up their digital technology cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 19. Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia put pen to paper on a memorandum to bolster their partnership in the realm of digital technologies, Trend reports.

The document was signed at a meeting between Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan Sherzod Shermatov and Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia Abdullah Alswaha.

The signing of the memorandum is set to take bilateral cooperation in the IT sector between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia to new heights, paving the way for fresh opportunities for both nations.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed opportunities for joint projects, including the nuts and bolts of developing telecommunication and data exchange centers, as well as the fine-tuning of IT specialists through educational programs and upskilling initiatives.

The parties also kicked the tires on opportunities to broaden IT outsourcing and shine a spotlight on Uzbekistan's digital potential in the global arena. They reviewed creating favorable conditions for the establishment of regional offices of Arab companies in Uzbekistan and fostering the development of the startup ecosystem.

Moreover, both entities acknowledged the implementation of Saudi Arabia's expertise in digital transformation within Uzbekistan, the generation of novel employment prospects in the IT domain, and the enhancement of avenues in digital outsourcing.

Earlier, IT Park Uzbekistan opened its office in Saudi Arabia. The office will promote collaboration in digital technologies, stimulate information exchange, and support creative projects while providing Uzbek enterprises the chance to enhance their international footprint.

To note, on July 24, 2019, Uzbekistan's first Technology Park of Software Products and Information Technology (IT Park) was formally launched. IT Park is a company incubation, acceleration, and venture funding program, as well as a complex of facilities, buildings, facilities, and equipment designed to ensure the launch of potential start-up enterprises.

