Azerbaijan's Baku hosts Career Development Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The Azerbaijan Career Development Forum 2024 is being held in Baku with the organizational support of the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Trend reports.

The forum is discussing successful career growth outcomes both in Azerbaijan and globally, global trends, modern approaches, key criteria for building effective learning and teaching mechanisms in education, and the importance and ways to develop skills that are in demand in the labor market.

The event is being attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babaev; Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov; Chair of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszade; and other guests.

The forum, recognized as one of the leading platforms for career development discussions in the country, will feature joint discussions, Q&A sessions, and group meetings.

Will be updated