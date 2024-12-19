Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank details plans to issue subordinated debt in bond form

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Kapital Bank plans to issue subordinated debt in the form of bonds for $25 million in January next year, the chairperson of the board and CEO of Kapital Bank Farid Huseynov said during a press conference on the bank's 2024 results and plans for 2025, in response to Trend's question.

“The year 2024 was also remembered for us by significant achievements in the field of bonds. In the current year, seven bond issues were carried out with a total volume of $145 million and 100 million manat ($58.8 million). The peculiarity of this year was that for the first time, we realized subscription to bonds through our branches. As you know, earlier clients could submit applications only through investment companies, but now it has become as convenient as going to the nearest bank.

We are especially delighted with the activity of individuals in the subscription process. If we look at the figures, this year more than 450 investors took part in the subscription. The bank's bonds are also actively traded on the secondary market. During the year, the volume of trades between investors exceeded 52 million manat ($30.5 million)," he noted.

The Chairman of the Board emphasized that another issue is planned this year.

“If we have time, we plan to conduct another bond issue in December for 50 million manat ($29.4 million), and in January we plan to issue subordinated debt for $25 million," Huseynov said.

