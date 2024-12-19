Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan set to develop joint employment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are planning to implement joint projects in the field of labor resources and employment, said Daulet Argandykov, the president of the Workforce Development Center JSC under Kazakhstan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, at the Azerbaijan Career Development Forum 2024, Trend reports.

"I am the first head of the Workforce Development Center, and our mandate is quite broad. We work with the entire social-labor sector, including migration and employment. In this area, we are partners with the State Employment Service of Azerbaijan. We have an action plan, and we are implementing and planning joint projects," Argandykov said.

According to him, sustainable development of society and the economy is impossible without the development of labor resources, education, and labor markets.

Argandykov also emphasized that despite challenges such as the pandemic, economic crises, domestic issues, and global automation (including the widespread introduction of artificial intelligence), Kazakhstan has managed to maintain stability in the labor market.

"Our main indicators have grown—this includes both the number of employed people and the income of the population. However, there are still problems, one of which is youth employment," the president of the center noted.

Argandykov highlighted that Kazakhstan is a relatively young country in terms of labor resources, and projections suggest that the labor market will face pressure due to a significant increase in the youth population in the future.