Azerbaijan counts registered candidates for upcoming municipal election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. About 3,800 people received signature sheets; 1,053 of them have already returned them to the district election commissions, and about 350 people were registered in connection with the municipal election in Azerbaijan, the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, 6,872 candidates were nominated in connection with the election.

“They cover our citizens who have passive voting rights. This also means that the interest of young people in the election is quite high,” he added.

To note, the municipal election will be held on January 29, 2025.

