Azerbaijan's Baku to host forum of religious figures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Baku will host a forum of religious figures of Azerbaijan on December 23 on “Topical issues of religious education: traditions, experience, and prospects”, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

According to the information, the forum will include representatives of relevant state structures, various confessions operating in Azerbaijan, teachers of religious educational institutions, theological scholars, and specialists.

In the course of panel sessions devoted to the topics “Religious threats in a secular state: political and ideological view”, “The role of the religious factor in the realization of women's rights”, “Azerbaijani multiculturalism: experience, traditions, and modern challenges” and “Models of religious education in a secular state: theory and practice”, the main directions of policy in the religious sphere, topical issues, the current situation related to the spiritual environment in the country will be discussed.

The photo exhibition “Western Azerbaijan: maps, exhibits, monuments, deportation” will be opened within the Forum of Religious Figures of the Country.

The participants of the forum will visit the Alley of Honor, Heydar Mosque and review the activities of the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology on December 22.

