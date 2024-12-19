Kazakhstan, Guinea-Bissau eye to connect West Africa with Trans-Caspian Int'l Transport Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 19. Kazakhstan and Guinea-Bissau have agreed to explore ways to link the port of Bissau with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor in West Africa, Trend reports.

This was announced by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during a briefing for the media representatives following extended-format talks with the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

“As a result of bilateral negotiations, we have reached important agreements. This visit will contribute to further strengthening cooperation in political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian, and other spheres. Our countries are interested in maximizing the potential of the transport and logistics sector. We have agreed to explore ways to link the port of Bissau with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor in West Africa,” said Tokayev.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, one of the main topics of the talks was partnership in agriculture. The parties noted that Kazakhstan has significant potential for exporting grain crops to Guinea-Bissau.



Tokayev also invited the delegation of Guinea-Bissau to participate in the Astana International Forum, which will be held next year.

For his part, Umaro Sissoco Embaló focused on the potential for strengthening cooperation in several sectors.

“Kazakhstan and Guinea-Bissau have the necessary mechanisms to activate cooperation in areas such as natural resource exploration, education, and hydrocarbon exports,” said the President of Guinea-Bissau.



To note, on December 18, the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, arrived on an official visit to Kazakhstan, during which several agreements were signed between Kazakhstan and Guinea-Bissau.