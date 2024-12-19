Azerbaijani CEC teaches ropes for municipal election diligence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) conducted a lecture on the candidate registration process as part of its extensive awareness initiative for the forthcoming municipal election., Trend reports.

A project was executed with working groups at the district election commissioners to validate the accuracy of the information in the filed petition sheets and related papers.

This conventional initiative has substantially enhanced their operational efficacy, with the most recent occurrence executed within the context of the Azerbaijani parliamentary electoral process.

Considering everything under the sun, the seminar zeroed in on a thorough hands-on chat about a slew of pertinent issues and scenarios that pop up in the thick of the action during the fast-paced and bustling process of candidate nomination and registration for the election.

The seminar began with an opening speech by the CEC Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov.

In his speech, he discussed the educational projects consistently and systematically implemented by the Commission, emphasizing their importance in the preparation and conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections at a high level.

Gasimov also reminded that the territorial election commissions have a big part to play in making sure that people's passive voting rights, which are written into the constitution, are better exercised.

He stressed the importance of working groups at these commissions strictly adhering to legal requirements when fulfilling their duties and powers.

After the event started, members of the commission talked about passive voting rights in local elections and how they could be put into practice. They also talked about the legal basis and rules for the candidate registration process, as well as the practical aspects of the working groups' activities and the lessons they learned.

The participants were provided with detailed information on these topics, using visual materials.

The practical part of the seminar continued with an extensive discussion and a Q&A session on various aspects of the nomination and registration of candidates for municipal elections.

The seminar, widely covered by the media, was attended by the head of the working group at each of the district election commissions for the 118 electoral districts where the municipal election will take place to verify the accuracy of the information contained in the petition sheets and supporting documents submitted for candidate registration.

The municipal election will take place on January 29, 2025.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel