National Bank of Georgia keeps monetary policy rate unchanged

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Georgia decided to keep the refinancing rate at 8.0 percent, Trend reports.

Inflation remains below the target of 3 percent. In November of this year, annual price growth was 1.3 percent, and core inflation was 1.6 percent.

If the risks of rising inflation do not materialize and their impact weakens, the National Bank plans to gradually reduce the rate to a neutral level, which, according to current estimates, is 7 percent. However, if factors arise that increase inflationary expectations, it may be necessary to tighten monetary policy or maintain tight measures for a longer period.