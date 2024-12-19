Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 19

Iran Materials 19 December 2024 10:48 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 19, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 46 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, compared to December 18.

As for CBI, $1 equals 547,829 rials, and one euro is 573,503 rials, while on December 18, one euro was 566,645.

Currency

Rial on December 19

Rial on December 18

1 US dollar

USD

547,829

539,380

1 British pound

GBP

695,304

685,878

1 Swiss franc

CHF

612,960

603,942

1 Swedish króna

SEK

49,925

49,333

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

48,713

48,174

1 Danish krone

DKK

76,870

75,961

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,453

6,352

1 UAE dirham

AED

149,171

146,870

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,780,378

1,753,986

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

197,073

194,228

100 Japanese yens

JPY

355,699

351,572

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

70,501

69,416

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,422,985

1,400,987

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

382,118

376,802

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

313,216

310,563

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,277

29,745

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,641

15,413

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,233

5,182

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

150,502

148,181

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

41,840

41,214

1 Syrian pound

SYP

42

41

1 Australian dollar

AUD

345,190

341,842

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

146,088

143,835

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,456,992

1,434,521

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

404,819

399,741

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

458,261

451,714

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,828

18,576

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

261

257

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

403,113

396,837

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

112,189

110,619

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

75,186

74,044

100 Thai baht

THB

1,598,585

1,577,219

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

122,565

120,807

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

380,853

375,473

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

772,678

760,762

1 euro

EUR

573,503

566,645

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

104,799

102,964

1 Georgian lari

GEL

195,724

191,965

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,973

33,603

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,810

7,679

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

167,484

164,936

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

322,254

317,286

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

928,639

913,998

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

50,290

49,369

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

156,108

153,708

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,853

10,722

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 670,072 rials and $1 costs 637,830 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 651,821 rials, and the price of $1 totals 620,457 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 770,000–773,000 rials, while one euro is about 809,000–812,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more