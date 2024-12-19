Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 19, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 46 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, compared to December 18.

As for CBI, $1 equals 547,829 rials, and one euro is 573,503 rials, while on December 18, one euro was 566,645.

Currency Rial on December 19 Rial on December 18 1 US dollar USD 547,829 539,380 1 British pound GBP 695,304 685,878 1 Swiss franc CHF 612,960 603,942 1 Swedish króna SEK 49,925 49,333 1 Norwegian krone NOK 48,713 48,174 1 Danish krone DKK 76,870 75,961 1 Indian rupee INR 6,453 6,352 1 UAE dirham AED 149,171 146,870 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,780,378 1,753,986 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 197,073 194,228 100 Japanese yens JPY 355,699 351,572 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 70,501 69,416 1 Omani rial OMR 1,422,985 1,400,987 1 Canadian dollar CAD 382,118 376,802 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 313,216 310,563 1 South African rand ZAR 30,277 29,745 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,641 15,413 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,233 5,182 1 Qatari riyal QAR 150,502 148,181 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 41,840 41,214 1 Syrian pound SYP 42 41 1 Australian dollar AUD 345,190 341,842 1 Saudi riyal SAR 146,088 143,835 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,456,992 1,434,521 1 Singapore dollar SGD 404,819 399,741 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 458,261 451,714 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,828 18,576 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 261 257 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 403,113 396,837 1 Libyan dinar LYD 112,189 110,619 1 Chinese yuan CNY 75,186 74,044 100 Thai baht THB 1,598,585 1,577,219 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 122,565 120,807 1,000 South Korean won KRW 380,853 375,473 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 772,678 760,762 1 euro EUR 573,503 566,645 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 104,799 102,964 1 Georgian lari GEL 195,724 191,965 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,973 33,603 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,810 7,679 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 167,484 164,936 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 322,254 317,286 100 Philippine pesos PHP 928,639 913,998 1 Tajik somoni TJS 50,290 49,369 1 Turkmen manat TMT 156,108 153,708 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,853 10,722

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 670,072 rials and $1 costs 637,830 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 651,821 rials, and the price of $1 totals 620,457 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 770,000–773,000 rials, while one euro is about 809,000–812,000 rials.

