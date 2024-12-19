Azerbaijani Kapital Bank reveals loan amount for restoration of liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank has so far allocated 200 million manat ($117.6 million) in loans for the restoration of liberated territories, Farid Huseynov, a chairman of the board and CEO at Kapital Bank, said during a press conference on the bank's 2024 results and plans for 2025 today, Trend reports.

"Participation in state and social projects is of great importance for Kapital Bank. First and foremost, it is necessary to mention the Great Return project. We continue to provide support for financing the restoration of the liberated territories.

As part of the project, work is being carried out to restore several villages, build residential and non-residential buildings, and develop infrastructure in cities such as Shusha, Khojaly, Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Lachin, Aghdam, and Gubadli. A total of 200 million manat ($117.6 million) has been allocated for these activities," he clarified.

