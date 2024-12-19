Axpo expands biomethane production in Italy with new projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Axpo has announced its agreement to acquire additional biomethane projects in Italy, marking a significant expansion of its renewable energy efforts in the country, Trend reports.

The plants, located in Sicily, will each generate approximately 45 GWh of renewable energy annually, with operations expected to commence in the second half of 2026. Construction of the facilities will begin in early 2025.

The deal, which was finalized in mid-December 2024, further reinforces Axpo’s commitment to biomethane production in Italy following its market entry in September 2024. While the sale price remains undisclosed, the new plants will be situated in Mazara del Vallo, on Sicily’s west coast, and in Paternò, near Catania in the east.

Atzwanger SpA, in collaboration with BiHcon, has been selected as the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor. Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2025. The plants will primarily use agricultural waste from local farms and businesses to produce carbon-neutral green gas, which will then be integrated into Italy’s national gas network, contributing to the country’s energy supply and supporting its decarbonisation goals.

Axpo brings extensive experience in operating biomass and biogas facilities. In Switzerland, the company leads in the dry fermentation of organic waste, with 15 biogas plants that produce renewable energy and nutrient-rich fertilizers. Across Europe, Axpo is also making strides in biogas development. In Spain, its Torre Santamaría biomethane plant currently injects 26 GWh of biomethane annually into the gas grid, with plans to increase production to 115 GWh. Additionally, Axpo entered the Portuguese biomethane market in April 2024, launching a 15 GWh project set to begin operations by the end of 2025. In Autumn 2024, Axpo also expanded into the biomethane markets of Italy and Poland.

