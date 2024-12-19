Armenia conveys aggressive behavior defying common sense - Azerbaijani academician (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The newest installment of the analytical video series "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov" hit the airwaves on the expert platform Baku Network, showcasing the outstanding sculptor, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, and Full Member of the National Academy of Sciences Omar Eldarov, as the featured guest, Trend reports.

In talking about the normalization process between Baku and Yerevan, Eldarov expressed his sincere hope for the wisdom and kindness inherent in human nature: "I believe in the wisdom and kindness that are undoubtedly present in people. Without these qualities, the world would have long ago sunk into endless conflicts. However, I'm convinced that a person is more inclined toward peace and stability than to war and discord. I am sure that we will overcome all difficulties and find a way to mutual understanding," he said.

The sculptor also expressed confusion regarding the revanchist and aggressive sentiments in Armenia.

"I find this completely incomprehensible. In Azerbaijan, many Armenians lived. Among my friends, there were quite a few representatives of this nation. Moreover, my co-author was architect Agarunov—also Armenian. But it seems that they always want more. Why?" Eldarov emphasized.

According to him, Armenia is displaying aggressive behavior that contradicts common sense.

"Why is this necessary? I don't understand. Everything was fine and built on trust, but they destroyed everything," he added.

The complete episode is available to view down below:

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel