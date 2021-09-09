Moroccans vote in parliament election under new voting rules

Morocco held a parliamentary election on Wednesday with indications of lacklustre turnout and new rules that were expected to make it much harder for the moderate Islamist PJD to remain as the biggest party, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Voter participation was only 36% two hours before polls closed at 1800 GMT, with preliminary results and final turnout figures expected to be released overnight. Turnout in parliamentary elections has historically been low. In a bid to improve turnout, they were scheduled this year on the same day as municipal and regional elections, which usually have higher participation.