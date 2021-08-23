French ministers to travel to UAE to discuss Afghanistan situation

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly are going to the Al-Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates on Monday to meet people involved in Afghan evacuation operations, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

During their visit, the French ministers will also meet the country's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and they will discuss the situation in Afghanistan, added a statement from the French government.