Teva appoints former Moderna CMO Tal Zaks to board

The board of directors of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has appointed Dr. Tal Zaks to serve on the board. The appointment comes into effect as of October 1, 2021 until the next annual general shareholders meeting in 2022, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Zaks is stepping down as chief medical officer of vaccine developer and manufacturer Moderna Inc. after six years in the position and will continue to serve as a special advisor to Moderna CEO until the end of September. Zaks' salary on the Teva board will be identical to the salaries of the other independent directors on the board of the Israeli pharmaceutical company, as declared to the US SEC on April 20, 2020.

The Teva board decided that Zaks was fit to serve on the board as an independent director according to its rules of registration filed with the New York Stock Exchange. He was also appointed to the board's science and technology committee and may be appointed to additional committees in the future. Zaks is a graduate of Ben Gurion University of the Negev.