Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 40,000 mark: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases across Africa rose from 39,018 from Friday afternoon to 40,746 cases as of Saturday, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said in its latest situation update issued on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent reached 1,689 as of Saturday, said the Africa CDC.

Figures from the Africa CDC also showed that amid the rapid spread of the virus across the continent, the highly COVID-19 affected African countries include Egypt, South Africa, Morocco as well as Algeria.

The Africa CDC disclosed that the Northern African region is the most affected area across the continent both in terms of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of deaths.

Earlier this week, the Africa CDC received the third round of medical equipment and supplies donated by China's Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation in support of the African continent's fight against the spread of COVID-19.