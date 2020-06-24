Tokyo stocks open mixed on Wall Street's lead, firm yen

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Wednesday, after a positive lead from Wall Street overnight provided buying impetus, while the yen's strength against the U.S. dollar weighed on the export sector.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 55.78 points, or 0.25 percent, from Tuesday to 22,604.83.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 3.21 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,583.93.

Retail and precision instrument issues led notable gainers, while marine transportation and real estate issues comprised those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.