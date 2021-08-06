Will share our vision on Afghanistan: MEA ahead of UNSC meeting under Indian Presidency

Pressing for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in the backdrop of escalating violence by the Taliban in the country, India on Thursday said that it will share its "vision and perspectives" on Afghanistan at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on August 6.

The UNSC will meet on Friday, August 6, under Indian Presidency to discuss and take stock of the situation in Afghanistan, said Ambassador of India to the UN, TS Tirumurti.



TS Tirumurti said, “India has been repeatedly cautioning against the possibility of terrorist entities and individuals gaining access to chemical weapons.”

"During tomorrow's debate, we will share our vision and perspectives on Afghanistan, and we look forward to productive deliberations on this important issue," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing on Thursday.

It is going to be a month of high-level political engagement for New Delhi with India taking over the presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the month of August. Pressing global issues including maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism are on top of India's agenda.

The decision to hold the UNSC meeting came two days after Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Hanif Atmar spoke to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the convening of an emergency session of the powerful global body to stop the Taliban's violence.